Neve Campbell announces return to ‘Scream’ franchise

March 13, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the popular slasher franchise, will be returning for the seventh ‘Scream’ film after quitting the series over a salary dispute

The Hindu Bureau

In this publicity image released by The Weinstein Company, Neve Campbell is shown in a scene from the horror film "Scream 4." (AP Photo/Dimension Films-The Weinstein Company, Phil Bray) | Photo Credit: Phil Bray

Actor Neve Campbell will return to the Scream franchise after quitting the series over a salary dispute.

Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the popular American slasher franchise, announced in June 2022 that she would not be returning for the then-upcoming sixth sequel over salary negotiations. However, Campbell will now be back for the seventh Scream film.

In an Instagram post, Campbell announced, “Hi All. I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could.”

She continued, “While I’ve been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it’s his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set.”

Scream VI was released in March, 2023. The film featured Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Roger L. Jackson, Jenna Ortega and others. Barrera was subsequently fired from the series after her comments on the Israel-Hamas war were interpreted as anti-semitic. Ortega also left the franchise following Barrera’s ouster.

Scream VII will be directed by Kevin Williamson (replacing Christopher Landon) from a script by Guy Busick. Busick has collaborated on the film with James Vanderbilt.

