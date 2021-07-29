‘Netrikann’ trailer: Nayanthara stars in high-stakes murder mystery

Nayanthara in ‘Netrikann’

29 July 2021 13:20 IST

The film, directed by Milind Rau, will release August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar

The trailer of Nayanthara’s next film, the thriller Netrikann, directed by Milind Rau, is out.

The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

Netrikann sees Nayanthara play the role of a visually impaired person, who is a witness in a murder case, and then decides to take on the task of bringing down the killer herself. Ajmal Ameer plays the antagonist in the film, and the trailer shows an intriguing, high-stakes drama play out between both the characters.

Vignesh Shivan produces the film under his banner Rowdy Pictures, while cinematographer RD Rajasekar and composer Girishh Gopalakrishnan are also part of the team.

Netrikann is reported to be loosely inspired from the Korean film Blind.