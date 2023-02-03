HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Netflix’s ‘Sex/ Life’ season two to arrive on March 2, new teaser released

Cast members Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos all return for the second season of the hit drama series

February 03, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Sex/ Life’ season 2

A still from ‘Sex/ Life’ season 2

Netflix has announced that the hit drama series Sex/ Life, starring Sarah Shahi will return for a second season on March 2. The first season was released back in June 2021 to huge success.

ALSO READ
‘Sex/Life’ is pretty awful, and not in the ‘so bad that it’s good’ way

Sex/Life, Stacy Rukeyser, is inspired by B.B. Easton’s memoir  44 Chapters About 4 Men. The show follows the life of Billie Connelly (Shahi), a wife and mother who is bored of her mundane life and husband Cooper (Mike Vogel), and starts meeting her ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos).

The cast includes Shahi as Billie, Vogel as Cooper, Demos as Brad, Margaret Odette as Sasha, Jonathan Sadowski as Devon and Li Jun Li as Francesca. Other new cast members include Wallis Day, Darius Homayoun, Cleo Anthony and Dylan Bruce, among others.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.