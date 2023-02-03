Netflix’s ‘Sex/ Life’ season two to arrive on March 2, new teaser released

February 03, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

Netflix has announced that the hit drama series Sex/ Life, starring Sarah Shahi will return for a second season on March 2. The first season was released back in June 2021 to huge success.

Sex/Life, Stacy Rukeyser, is inspired by B.B. Easton’s memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men. The show follows the life of Billie Connelly (Shahi), a wife and mother who is bored of her mundane life and husband Cooper (Mike Vogel), and starts meeting her ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos).

The cast includes Shahi as Billie, Vogel as Cooper, Demos as Brad, Margaret Odette as Sasha, Jonathan Sadowski as Devon and Li Jun Li as Francesca. Other new cast members include Wallis Day, Darius Homayoun, Cleo Anthony and Dylan Bruce, among others.