Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ to end with Season 4; teaser out

Netflix has unveiled the teaser of the fourth season of its coming-of-age drama Sex Education, and with it, has also announced that the upcoming season will be its last.

In a letter to fans, creator, lead writer and executive producer, Laurie Nunn said “A lot has happened since our first writers room in 2017, when we spent a month in a cramped office above a sex shop, talking about what it felt like to go through puberty. The painful awkwardness, first crushes and big, big feelings. We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies. Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone. It’s been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it’s made some of you feel a little less alone too.

“Writing this feels bittersweet, as we’ve decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show. This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate. We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

“Goodbyes are the worst, but let’s celebrate all the good times we’ve had,” she added.

The teaser of the new season begins with Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), along with his Moordale Secondary pals, addressing his fellow students at Cavendish Sixth Form College. “I spend a lot of my free time thinking about sex. I live and breathe sex all day. Thinking about sex comes naturally to me because I learned everything I know about sex from my mum.” And before he continues embarrassing himself on his first day of college, Otis’s best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) steps in and urges him to first inform them that he’s a sex therapist. We also see glimpses of old and some new characters in this new season.

“Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being... kind?! Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam (Connor Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy). Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus...,” reads the plot description of the upcoming season.

Apart from Milburn, Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Wood, Ezeudu, Swindells, and Williams-Stirling, also returning in the new season are Gillian Anderson, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings. Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison and Simone Ashley will not be returning for the new season.

New joinees include Emmy award-winning actor and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy alongside Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith, Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua.

The fourth and final season of Sex Education premieres on Netflix on September 21

