Netflix’s new anthology series ‘Feels Like Ishq’ to release in July

“Feels Like Ishq”, the latest anthology offering from Netflix, will debut on the streaming platform on July 23.

The romance-drama series will feature six meet cute stories from directors Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar, Netflix said in a statement.

The show’s ensemble cast include popular names such as Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan and Skand Thakur.

Devrath Sagar serve as the creator director of “Feel Like Ishq”, which has been produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV.

Seher Aly Latif, Shivani Saran of Mutant Films executive produced the series alongside Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens and Jennifer Vasquez of Awesomeness TV.

On Friday, “Ray”, an anthology series based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s four stories, started streaming on Netflix.