Movies

Netflix’s new anthology series ‘Feels Like Ishq’ to release in July

A still from ‘Feels Like Ishq’   | Photo Credit: Prachi Chandarana/Netflix

“Feels Like Ishq”, the latest anthology offering from Netflix, will debut on the streaming platform on July 23.

The romance-drama series will feature six meet cute stories from directors Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar, Netflix said in a statement.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The show’s ensemble cast include popular names such as Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan and Skand Thakur.

Devrath Sagar serve as the creator director of “Feel Like Ishq”, which has been produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV.

Seher Aly Latif, Shivani Saran of Mutant Films executive produced the series alongside Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens and Jennifer Vasquez of Awesomeness TV.

On Friday, “Ray”, an anthology series based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s four stories, started streaming on Netflix.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde and more join Damian Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’

‘Ray’ review: A few hits and a miss in this tribute to the master

Suman Sen’s ‘Eka’ selected for La Fabrique Cinema programme as part of Cannes

Ajay Devgn to produce Hindi remake of Telugu hit ‘Naandhi’ with Dil Raju

What made 'Umrao Jaan' iconic

‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘Petite Maman’ part of TIFF 2021 official selection

Dhanush to begin shoot for Selvaraghavan’s ‘Naane Varuven’ in August

Paramount unveils ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ film to bring back Optimus Prime

Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough and Adrien Brody to star in ‘Manodrome’

Kartik Aaryan to lead Sajid Nadiadwala’s production ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’

Rachel Zegler to essay ‘Snow White’ in Disney’s live-action remake

‘Maadathy — An Unfairy Tale’ movie review: The ghost of Yosana and the duality of being a woman

‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho, Maggie Gyllenhaal part of jury for Cannes 2021

Kangana Ranaut announces she will direct Indira Gandhi biopic too

Buster Bluth would get devoured by Curtain, says actor Tony Hale

San Sebastián International Film Festival shifts to gender neutral awards

Saad Khan on creating Disney+ Hotstar mini-series ‘Chattis Aur Maina’

'Banaras' will be a poignant love story, says Kannada director Jayathirtha

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Mary J Blige’s My Life,’ ‘The Vigil’ and more

Jerry Seinfeld to star in and direct ‘Unfrosted’ for Netflix
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2021 1:43:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/netflixs-new-anthology-series-feels-like-ishq-to-release-in-july/article34962455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY