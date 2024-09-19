Netflix’s live-action ‘One Piece’ casts Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova as Crocodile and Nico Robin

Netflix has revealed two exciting additions to the cast of One Piece Season 2 ahead of Geeked Week. Joe Manganiello has been confirmed to play Mr. 0, also known as Crocodile, while Lera Abova is set to take on the role of Miss All Sunday. This news surfaced through an early update on Netflix’s TUDUM website, which included the actors in its season 2 preview and a new cast slideshow.

The announcement comes just before Geeked Week, where One Piece is expected to be a major highlight. Manganiello, well-known for his role as Alcide Herveaux on HBO’s True Blood, will portray the formidable “Desert King” Sir Crocodile. As one of the Seven Pirate Warlords of the Sea and president of the Baroque Works crime syndicate, his character is often referred to by his codename Mr. 0.

Lera Abova, recognized for her performance in the 2019 action film Anna, will step into the shoes of Miss All Sunday, also known as Nico Robin. In the One Piece manga, Nico Robin is a key member of the Straw Hat Pirates, serving as their archaeologist. Her character is known for her intelligence and mysterious background.

While fans have been speculating about Manganiello’s involvement since the summer, this official confirmation has generated a buzz across social media. Interestingly, despite rumors, Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña, who was speculated to play Ace, was not mentioned in the TUDUM update.

