ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ gets a premiere date

August 11, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

The supernatural series is directed by Mike Flanagan and Michael Fimognari

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Netflix has announced the premiere date of Fall of the House of Usher, the Edgar Allan Poe classic short story adapted by Mike Flanagan. The supernatural series will stream on the platform from October 12.

ALSO READ
How Edgar Allan Poe set the template for the whodunit and literature in his stories

The series’ first look was also released by Netflix and it features the Usher family. with Sauriyan Sapkota in the role of Prospero Usher, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher and Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym.

Bruce Greenwood, who plays the role of Roderick Usher, heads the cast list with Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell and Carl Lumbly. The cast also features Michael Trucco, Robert Longstreet, T’Nia Miller, Igby Rigney, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd and Annabeth Gish.

The series is directed by Flanagan and Michael Fimognari. The duo are also sharing the executive producer credits along with Trevor Macy and Emmy Grinwis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US