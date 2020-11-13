Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’: Reality series promises ultimate guilty pleasure

13 November 2020 14:12 IST

Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey star in the reality series, that also features a cameo from SRK’s wife Gauri Khan

Netflix today released the trailer of the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which will premiere on the service on November 27.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Lean back, call your girl gang, grab some popcorn, and give into your guilty pleasures with Netflix’s upcoming reality series. You’ve seen them on Page 3, strutting down the streets of Mumbai or Manhattan in exquisite couture, cheering on their B-Town husbands and kids, and expertly juggling their roles as wives, mothers, friends, and boss ladies. Now, get a chance to get to know these ladies, up close and personal. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey invite you into their homes and lives, giving you a sneak peek into what it takes to be oh-so fabulous.”

“Bound by a friendship that dates back 25 years, this girl gang is like no other. With a surplus of sass and a whole lot of outrageous fun, these women sure know how to have a good time. Follow them as they go about managing their lives, kids, businesses and, most importantly, each other,” adds the statement with the trailer, that has a very desi Keeping Up With the Kardashians flavour to it.

The show stars Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, Samir Soni’s wife Neelam Kothari, Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, and Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana. Gauri Khan, who is also part of the club, makes a cameo in the trailer, along with husband Shah Rukh Khan.