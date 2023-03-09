ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix’s ‘Caught Out’ sheds light on infamous ODI match-fixing scandal; trailer out

March 09, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Directed by Supriya Sobti Gupta, ‘Caught Out’ looks at the match-fixing scandal that erupted in 2000

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Caught Out’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Caught Out: Crime, Corruption, Cricket is a feature-length documentary that blows the lid on the biggest match-fixing scandal to rock the world of international cricket.

Cricket’s image as a “gentleman’s game” was tarnished when the match-fixing scandal erupted in 2000, leading to many Indians being disillusioned by the sport.

It is a pulsating story that looks at the trajectory of cricket in India, brimming with unexpected twists and turns whilst exploring how the cricketing fraternity fought back from one of the biggest corruption scandals.

Directed by Supriya Sobti Gupta, the documentary will stream from March 17, 2023

