Netflix, YRF collaborate for a partnership, banners launch Junaid Khan's debut film

Netflix and Yash Raj Films announced a multi-year creative partnership, and the first two projects to come out of this are thriller series ‘The Railway Men’, and ‘Maharaj’ starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan

September 15, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

PTI
Bollywood star Aamir Khan with son Junaid Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan with son Junaid Khan | Photo Credit: PTI

Streaming platform Netflix and Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Friday announced a multi-year creative partnership, under which the studio will create films and series that will define storytelling in India and across the world. The first two projects to come out of this partnership are thriller series The Railway Men and Maharaj, a film marking the acting debut of superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.

ALSO READ
‘Chak De! India’, ‘Made in Heaven’ actor Rio Kapadia passes away at 66

Inspired by true events, Maharaj is an incredible David vs Goliath story set in the 1800s, about how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role-model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. The fearless reporter uncovers a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey, the film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Four-part series The Railway Men is based on the deadly gas leak in the central Indian city of Bhopal. It is the untold story of the unsung heroes, who rose to the occasion that night to save the city and its people. The thriller show stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan. It is directed by debutant Shiv Rawail.

“We are passionate about serving our broad audiences with series and films that they connect with and love, and we want to do more of this. Yash Raj Films have defined the essence of Indian film-making. They are one of the most respected storytellers in the industry," Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, said in a statement.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, said the partnership with Netflix will push the company as storytellers and help them showcase the Indian content to global audience.

