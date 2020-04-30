Netflix working on ‘coronavirus-themed’ comedy series titled ‘Social Distance’

Streaming giant Netflix is working on an anthology series “Social Distance”, which is being created by Jenji Kohan, popular for “Weeds” and “Orange Is the New Black”.

The show will be produced remotely, reports variety.com.

It will focus on the “new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing” in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, said the producers in a joint statement.

“We feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance. We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through —— the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together. We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe,” the added.

Director Diego Velasco will helm remotely. Showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham will run production from her living room; and the cast will film themselves at home.

Graham, Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, and Blake McCormick will also serve as executive producers.

“The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that ‘Social Distance’ will help people feel closer to one another,” further read the joint statement.