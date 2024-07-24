Netflix unveil trailer for Thai horror drama ‘Terror Tuesday: Extreme’

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Terror Tuesday: Extreme. The film is set to be an anthology inspired by true events and stories from the famous Thai radio program called Angkhan Khlumpong, reported Deadline.

The trailer shows people calling the radio show to narrate chilling stories. The anthology has eight episodes. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on August 20.

Nat Kitcharit, Charada Imraporn, Sutthirak Subvijitra, Parada Titawasira, Pattaravadee Boonmeesup and Cherprang Areekul are the actors in the anthology. Prin Keeratiratanalak, Abhichoke Chandrasen, Prueksa Amaruji, Chayan Laoyodtrakool, Surapong Ploensang, Chookiat Sakveerakul, Eakasit Thairaat and Alisa Pien are the directors of the eight episodes.

Netflix’s previous Thai associations include Doctor Climax, The Believers andthe soap opera Master of the House.

