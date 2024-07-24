GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Netflix unveil trailer for Thai horror drama ‘Terror Tuesday: Extreme’

Netflix’s ‘Terror Tuesday: Extreme’ trailer reveals chilling anthology inspired by true events from Thai radio program ‘Angkhan Khlumpong’

July 24, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Terror Tuesday: Extreme’.

A still from ‘Terror Tuesday: Extreme’. | Photo Credit: Netflix Asia/YouTube

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Terror Tuesday: Extreme. The film is set to be an anthology inspired by true events and stories from the famous Thai radio program called Angkhan Khlumpong, reported Deadline.

Venice Film Festival 2024 lineup: ‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’ and Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’ to headline the Lido

The trailer shows people calling the radio show to narrate chilling stories. The anthology has eight episodes. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on August 20.

Nat Kitcharit, Charada Imraporn, Sutthirak Subvijitra, Parada Titawasira, Pattaravadee Boonmeesup and Cherprang Areekul are the actors in the anthology. Prin Keeratiratanalak, Abhichoke Chandrasen, Prueksa Amaruji, Chayan Laoyodtrakool, Surapong Ploensang, Chookiat Sakveerakul, Eakasit Thairaat and Alisa Pien are the directors of the eight episodes.

ALSO READ:Brendan Fraser to play Dwight D Eisenhower in D-Day movie ‘Pressure’

Netflix’s previous Thai associations include Doctor Climax, The Believers andthe soap opera Master of the House.

