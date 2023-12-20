December 20, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

The first look and teaser of Adam Sandler’s upcoming film Spaceman is out. The movie, to premiere on Netflix on March 1, 2024, is based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfar. Sandler plays Jakub, an astronaut.

The film’s official description reads, “Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.”

“I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know,” director Johan Renck told Netflix. “I don’t think people understand how [although] he may come across as funny and sweet and all that, he’s very intelligent, really smart, profound.”

ALSO READ:Zack Snyder interview: On ‘Rebel Moon’ and making his own Elektra Natchios project

ADVERTISEMENT

The film also stars Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini and Paul Dano. Spaceman is written by Colby Day and Ben Ormand, Johan Renck, and Barry Bernadi are the executive producers. The is backed by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.