Netflix TUDUM 2023: All the announcements and updates from Brazil

Netflix stars hit the stage from Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday for ‘Tudum: A Global Fan Event.’

Hosts Chase Stokes, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Maisa were joined by 10,000 fans in person and many more globally on YouTube as the streaming giant shared breaking news, exclusive first looks, trailers and clips, in addition to appearances from the creators and stars behind famous Netflix series, films and games.

The global fan event TUDUM celebrated Netflix titles and their creators with fans across the globe. The event saw a performance by The Archies cast. To add on the charm, Tudum dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film Heart of Stone starring Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Chris Hemsworth announced Extraction 3.

Take a look at the biggest news from ‘Tudum: A Global Fan Event’:

The Archies: You’ve seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale — but this time around, they’re travelling to 1960s India — the trailer of the Zoya Akhtar directorial was released.

Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan & Alia Bhatt debuted the trailer of their action-packed new film.

Extraction 3: Hot off the heels of Extraction 2, Chris Hemsworth announced that a new chapter in this heart-pounding journey is in the works.

Emily in Paris: Lily Collins revealed that Season 4 will take fans — and Emily — on a Roman holiday!

Squid Game:The Challenge: A first sneak peek at how the brand-new competition series is coming to life was unveiled.

Squid Game: It was announced that stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Season 2. New actors joining the series were announced too.

Bridgerton: First look at Penelope and Colin in Season 3 was revealed.

3 Body Problem: From Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, the first footage from the upcoming series was unveiled.

BERLIN: His plan: to steal €44 million — in one afternoon. The first teaser from the new series from the world of Money Heist was released.

One Piece: The first look of the live-action adaptation of the best-selling manga of all time was revealed.

Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder released an exclusive look behind the scenes of his new movie.

YOU: Penn Badgley shared a super-early tease about what fans can expect in the fifth and final season.

Elite: Season 7 will be a journey for the students of Las Encinas, and singer-songwriter Anitta is along for the ride!

Love is Blind: An early look at Season 5 was shown.

Cobra Kai: Fighting positions! The cast is getting pumped for its sixth and final season.

Back to 15: The trailer for season 2 reveals:What’s next for Anita after so much time-traveling?

Heartstopper: Fans got to say “hi” to the opening scene from Season 2!

All the Light We Cannot See: Fans got to meet Marie-Laure and Werner in an exclusive sneak peek at Shawn Levy’s upcoming adaptation of the bestseller about two teens, thrust against the backdrop of WWII, who share a secret connection that will become a beacon of hope in the darkest of times.

Lupin: An exclusive clip from Part 3 was shared.

D.P. and Sweet Home: New seasons of these two hit K-dramas, and sneak a peek at some of the hottest new shows and films coming from Korea.

The Witcher: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey debuted a brand new clip from Season 3.

Through My Window: Ares and Raquel’s love story will continue in Through My Window: Looking at You, a third film coming in 2024!

Outer Banks: New looks. New season. Same Pogues. Chase Stokes shared a sneak peek live from the Tudum stage of the cast back in action and gearing up for Season 4.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Fans got to witness the costumes and new teaser for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the hit animated series.

FUBAR: He’ll be back! Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that the series has been renewed for Season 2.

Stranger Things: A friendship between two action icons spanning more than 30 years! Arnold introduced his Terminator 2: Judgment Day co-star Linda Hamilton, who announced via video that she’s joining the cast of Stranger Things 5.

