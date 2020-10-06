Movies

Netflix to release modern take on ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Sabrina Carpenter will play the role of Alice   | Photo Credit: Instagram

Singer-actor Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline a musical reimagining based on Lewis Carroll’s storybook fantasy “Alice in Wonderland“.

The Netflix project, titled “Alice”, will also have Carpenter produce the film under her newly launched At Last Productions banner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the team behind the popular Netflix dance movie “Work It” will reunite for the film. Carpenter previously served as an executive producer on “Work It“.

“Alice” is billed as a contemporary take on the classic Carroll story.

While details are being kept under wraps, the film will be set against the backdrop of a music festival called “Wonderland“.

Ross Evans will pen the original screenplay.

Along with Carpenter, Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton are producing for book-to-screen banner Alloy Entertainment. Alloy also backed “Work It”, and is associated with Netflix for its popular psychological thriller series “You”.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2020 2:05:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/netflix-to-release-modern-take-on-alice-in-wonderland/article32781312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story