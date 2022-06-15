Netflix to expand 'Squid Game' universe with new reality series 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

A still from ‘Squid Game’ | Photo Credit: YOUNGKYU PARK

The reality show will see 456 real players enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD 4.56 million

After greenlighting the second season of their mega hit South Korean drama "Squid Game", Netflix is now expanding the story's universe by adapting it into a reality competition series called "Squid Game: The Challenge".

In ‘Squid Game’, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, 456 players play a series of Korean’s children games with a deadly twist. The last surviving contestant is promised the reward of 45.6 billion won as cash prize.

As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed, the streamer said in a release.

Those interested in applying can go to SquidGameCasting.com as the reality show is searching forEnglish-language speakers from any part of the world.

“'Squid Game' took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series.

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.” The 10-episode competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E), part of ITV Studios, and it will be filmed in the UK.

Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers.

"Squid Game" holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere.

On June 12, 2022, the show was officially renewed for season 2 as Netflix and director Hwang confirmed they will once again team up for a whole new round.

He also promised the return of popular South Korean stars such as Lee Jung-jae, who played Song Gi-hun aka player no 456, The Front Man, a mysterious character essayed by Lee Byung-hun, will reprise their roles as well as the unnamed recruiter, played by Gong Yoo.