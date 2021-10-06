Movies

Netflix to edit ‘Squid Game’ phone number after South Korean woman spammed with calls

A still from ‘Squid Game’  

A South Korean woman who was deluged with thousands of prank calls and text messages after her phone number was highlighted as a key plot point in Netflix’s hit show “Squid Game” may soon get some relief.

Netflix and local production company Siren Pictures said on Wednesday they would edit scenes to remove the phone number, which appears on a mysterious invitation card given to potential players of a series of deadly children’s games.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The nine-part thriller depicting cash-strapped contestants playing to the death in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38.31 million) became an international hit, when it premiered on the streaming service last month.

Local broadcaster SBS aired an interview last month with the owner of the phone number, who they identified as Kim Gil-young ,a woman who runs a business in the southeastern county of Seongju. The woman showed some of the messages she had received, including requests for invitations to join the Squid Game and go “from rags to riches”.

“Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary,” Netflix said on Wednesday, asking fans to refrain from prank calls or messages.

The woman told SBS last month that it was impossible for her to change her number due to client contacts and she had declined an offer of 1 million won ($840) in compensation. SBS has reported that she has since been offered compensation of up to 5 million won.

Netflix and Siren Pictures declined to comment on any compensation offers on Wednesday.

Presidential candidate Huh Kyung-young made headlines last week when he offered 100 million won ($84,023) on Facebook to buy the leaked number on the show.

Telephone numbers are considered limited national resourcesand sales or purchase of such is illegal under the country’s telecommunications business law.

The culture ministry’s Korean Film Council offers movie makers screen numbers that are not used in real life, but TV shows streamed on over-the-top (OTT) services like Netflix do not have access to that service.

Netflix and Siren had said earlier they deliberately only showed the final eight digits of the mobile phone number, and were unaware that, when dialled, the prefix would automatically be added to complete the number.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Stranger Things’ star Natalia Dyer to act in LGBTQ love triangle film ‘Chestnut’

Jessica Biel to headline true-crime series ‘Candy’ after Elisabeth Moss’ exit

From ‘Black Panther 2’ to the ‘Avatar’ sequel, Disney India announces release slate

‘House of the Dragon’ teaser: First footage from ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel is here

Krish Jagarlamudi: ‘Konda Polam’ is a transformative tale in the jungles

Yami Gautam on her keratosis pilaris skin condition: Found the courage to accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly

New on Apple TV+ in October: ‘Invasion,’ ‘The Velvet Underground’ documentary and more

Keira Knightley to lead 20th Century Studios drama ‘Boston Strangler’

Jyotika: ‘Udanpirappe is special, as it shows the strength of a woman’s silence’

‘tick, tick...BOOM!’ trailer: There’s not enough time

Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani’s ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ to release November 5 on Netflix

‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’ song released: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s swansong for Rajinikanth

Jithin Muhammed’s short film ‘Badar’ discusses the impact of lockdown on children’s mental health

‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 5: Here is the full list of contestants

'Spyware,' a short film on cyberworld dangers, bags global recognition

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya announce that they are separated

New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: ‘Succession’ Season 3, RL Stine’s ‘Just Beyond’ and more

‘Maanaadu’ trailer: STR’s time-loop mystery promises thrills and spills

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ to release theatrically on December 17

‘Break Point’ review: A reminder of the Paes-Bhupathi magic on court
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 2:33:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/netflix-to-edit-squid-game-phone-number-after-south-korean-woman-spammed-with-calls/article36854450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY