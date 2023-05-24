ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix teams with Sudip Sharma for investigative series ‘Kohraa’

May 24, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

Led by Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky, the series explores the ‘deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families’

The Hindu Bureau

Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky in stills from ‘Kohrra’

Sudip Sharma, creator of the acclaimed investigative series Pataal Lok (2020), is collaborating with Netflix for his next show about a dysfunctional family in Punjab.

Titled Kohrra, the series kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI man just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. “As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed,” read a note from the makers.

Kohrra is directed by Randeep Jha and produced by Clean Slate Filmz. It is written and created by Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia. Sudip Sharma is credited as co-creator and showrunner.

Shot in a mix of Hindi and Punjabi, Kohraa features actors Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary. The makers revealed the lead cast with a short announcement video on social media.

Talking about the series, Sudip Sharma said in a statement, “When Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia came to me with the idea of Kohrra, I was drawn to the possibilities of a fresh and distinct cop investigative story underlined with the complexities of human emotions. Together, we’ve tried to create a show that not only engages you and keeps you hooked throughout but also stays with you after.”

Kohrra is expected to stream soon on Netflix.

