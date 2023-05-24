HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Netflix teams with Sudip Sharma for investigative series ‘Kohraa’

Led by Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky, the series explores the ‘deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families’

May 24, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky in stills from ‘Kohrra’

Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky in stills from ‘Kohrra’

Sudip Sharma, creator of the acclaimed investigative series Pataal Lok (2020), is collaborating with Netflix for his next show about a dysfunctional family in Punjab.

Titled Kohrra, the series kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI man just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. “As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed,” read a note from the makers.

ALSO READ
'Paatal Lok' creator Sudip Sharma: ‘It’s about people who have a sense of desperation’

Kohrra is directed by Randeep Jha and produced by Clean Slate Filmz. It is written and created by Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia. Sudip Sharma is credited as co-creator and showrunner.

Shot in a mix of Hindi and Punjabi, Kohraa features actors Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary. The makers revealed the lead cast with a short announcement video on social media.

ALSO READ
‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ series review: Sikandar Kher brings heart to this vampire comedy

Talking about the series, Sudip Sharma said in a statement, “When Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia came to me with the idea of Kohrra, I was drawn to the possibilities of a fresh and distinct cop investigative story underlined with the complexities of human emotions. Together, we’ve tried to create a show that not only engages you and keeps you hooked throughout but also stays with you after.”

Kohrra is expected to stream soon on Netflix.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.