Netflix sets season 7 of ‘Black Mirror’; Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti to star

Published - September 20, 2024 12:13 pm IST

The seventh season of ‘Black Mirror’ features a star-studded cast in a sci-fi anthology series exploring humanity’s dark side

Awkwafina attends The Walt Disney Company’s Emmy Awards Celebration at The Music Center on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Charlie Brooker's satirical anthology series will return with its seventh season, featuring a new star-studded cast of Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti and Rashida Jones. Created and show run by Brooker, Black Mirror is sci-fi show, which is set in a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.

The six-episode season, which is currently in production by streaming service Netflix at its annual festival Geeked Week in Atlanta, Georgia. “You can expect a mix of genres and styles. We've got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional," Brooker said at the event.

“We have evolved to a place where it's kind of OG Black Mirror this season. So it's all sci-fi, techno-dystopia," he added. The cast for season seven also includes Milanka Brooks, Patsy Ferran, Lewis Gribben, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson and Harriet Walter.

Brooker teased that one of the six chapters from the new instalment will be a sequel to USS Callister, the Emmy-winning episode from season four. Milioti, Simpson, Magnussen and Brooks had featured in the space-ship themed episode along with Jesse Plemons and Michaela Coel.

“Fans of the show will recognize the cast of a certain spaceship from one of our episodes reappearing. We’ve done a sequel for the first time in Black Mirror history. Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of a episode, and I kept some of ’em alive. I’m growing as a human," Brooker said. The seventh season of Black Mirror will stream on Netflix in 2025.

