GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Netflix sets season 7 of ‘Black Mirror’; Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti to star

The seventh season of ‘Black Mirror’ features a star-studded cast in a sci-fi anthology series exploring humanity’s dark side

Published - September 20, 2024 12:13 pm IST

PTI
Awkwafina attends The Walt Disney Company’s Emmy Awards Celebration at The Music Center on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Awkwafina attends The Walt Disney Company’s Emmy Awards Celebration at The Music Center on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Charlie Brooker's satirical anthology series will return with its seventh season, featuring a new star-studded cast of Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti and Rashida Jones. Created and show run by Brooker, Black Mirror is sci-fi show, which is set in a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.

‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 review: Disturbing, disquieting, delicious

The six-episode season, which is currently in production by streaming service Netflix at its annual festival Geeked Week in Atlanta, Georgia. “You can expect a mix of genres and styles. We've got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional," Brooker said at the event.

“We have evolved to a place where it's kind of OG Black Mirror this season. So it's all sci-fi, techno-dystopia," he added. The cast for season seven also includes Milanka Brooks, Patsy Ferran, Lewis Gribben, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson and Harriet Walter.

Brooker teased that one of the six chapters from the new instalment will be a sequel to USS Callister, the Emmy-winning episode from season four. Milioti, Simpson, Magnussen and Brooks had featured in the space-ship themed episode along with Jesse Plemons and Michaela Coel.

ALSO READ:‘Black Mirror’ season 4 review: Deals more with human nature than technology

“Fans of the show will recognize the cast of a certain spaceship from one of our episodes reappearing. We’ve done a sequel for the first time in Black Mirror history. Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of a episode, and I kept some of ’em alive. I’m growing as a human," Brooker said. The seventh season of Black Mirror will stream on Netflix in 2025.

Published - September 20, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.