Netflix sets premiere date for ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’

15 January 2021 16:47 IST

Franchise stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will be back in ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean’

The third and final chapter of Netflix’s 2018 teen rom-com hit “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” is slated to be released on February 12, the streamer has announced.

Franchise stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will be back for a last time as the fan favourites Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky in “To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean”.

The streaming service shared the date announcement and the film’s trailer on Wednesday on its official social media platforms.

“... the wait is over. @toalltheboysnetflix February 12!” the caption in the post read.

“As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation,” reads the film’s official logline.

The threequel is releasing exactly one year after the second installment “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” made it to Netflix.

The upcoming movie also stars Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro, Holland Taylor, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett.

Based on Jenny Han’s critically acclaimed book of the same name, the film series has been directed by Michael Fimognari.