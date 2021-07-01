Movies

Netflix sets premiere date for Sandra Oh’s comedy series ‘The Chair’

Sandra Oh in ‘The Chair’  

“The Chair”, an upcoming drama comedy series starring Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh, will start streaming on Netflix from August 20.

The streaming platform unveiled the premiere date and a brief teaser for the half-hour series on Wednesday, reported Deadline.

“The Chair” follows Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh), the Chair of the English department at a small university.

Actor Amanda Peet, known for films like “The Whole Nine Yards” and “A Lot Like Love”, serves as creator on the show alongside her husband David Benioff and his work partner D B Weiss of “Game of Thrones” fame.

Peet has also penned and executive produced the six-episode series. Annie Julia-Wyman has co-written the pilot.

“The Chair” also features Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Nana Mensah, Bob Balaban, David Morse and Everly Carganilla. Ji Yong Lee, Mallor Low, Marcia Debonis, Ron Crawford, Ella Rubin and Bob Stephenson round out the cast.

Oh will also serve as executive producer on the show along with Benioff, Weiss, and Bernie Caulfield.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Jamie Lee Curtis to receive Lifetime Achievement honour at Venice Film Festival

Charlize Theron’s ‘The Old Guard’ sequel script complete, film to shoot in 2022

‘Cinderella’ teaser: Camila Cabello’s musical all set to swoon audiences

‘Malik’ is a work of fiction, but people can have their own interpretations: Mahesh Narayanan

An attempt to silence the film fraternity

‘Son Rise’ to represent India at the Festival of Feature and Television Films of the SCO

Anna Ben on how she became Sara in Jude Anthany Joseph’s ‘Sara’s’

Sharwanand in a sci-fi entertainer ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’

Allari Naresh’s next film is ‘Sabhaku Namaskaram’

Why Kabir Bedi wanted to be as vulnerable as possible for ‘Stories I Must Tell’

Ashwin Kumar, Pugazh to star in rom-com ‘Enna Solla Pogirai’

Naseeruddin Shah diagnosed with pneumonia, admitted to hospital

Gal Gadot welcomes third child, names her Daniella

Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, dies after heart attack

Sherni’s Amit Masurkar: “Actors who can do good comedy, can do anything”

Chris McKay on ‘The Tomorrow War’: Watch it on the biggest, loudest home theatre system

‘Cold Case’ movie review: Underwhelming horror-thriller that squanders a promising premise

We wanted to show the jungle truthfully: Rakesh Haridas on Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Sherni’

Vanessa Kirby, Hugh Jackman to star in Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ review: When clones break bad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2021 3:52:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/netflix-sets-premiere-date-for-sandra-ohs-comedy-series-the-chair/article35075223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY