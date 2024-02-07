GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Netflix sets premiere date for ‘Maamla Legal Hai’

The courtroom comedy series, starring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, and Yashpal Sharma, is directed by Rahul Pandey

February 07, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

PTI
A poster of ‘Maamla Legal Hai’.

A poster of ‘Maamla Legal Hai’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

Maamla Legal Hai, a courtroom comedy series starring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, and Yashpal Sharma, will start streaming on Netflix from March 1. The upcoming show is directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja.

The series also features Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria. Set in the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, Maamla Legal Hai promises to offer a blend of humour, heart, and legal jargon.

Maamla Legal Hai delves into the world of law, featuring a motley crew of lawyers from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans. "They hustle for cases, recognition and the coveted air-conditioned chambers, all the while delivering relatable content that tugs at your heartstrings," the makers said in a press release on Wednesday.

In the series, Kishan stars as VD Tyagi, the president of the Patparganj Bar Association, who dreams of becoming the Attorney General of India one day. Bisht, Grewal, Batra, and Rajoria play lawyers working under Kishan's Tyagi. Maamla Legal Hai is produced by Amit Golani, Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena and Khanna.

