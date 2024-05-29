ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix sets June 14 premiere of ‘Maharaj’, debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid

Published - May 29, 2024 01:25 pm IST

Siddharth P Malhotra has directed the film based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862

PTI

A poster for ‘Maharaj’

Maharaj, starring Junaid Khan, son of superstar Aamir Khan in his acting debut, will start streaming on Netflix from June 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian movies, shows clock over 1 billion views on Netflix in 2023, ‘Jaane Jaan’ most-watched film

Produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the movie set in pre-independent India also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari in a special appearance.

Siddharth P Malhotra, known for the Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki, has directed Maharaj based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release issued by Netflix on Wednesday, the film follows Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, who was a pioneering advocate for women's rights and social reform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Andrew Scott joins cast of ‘Knives Out 3’, titled, ‘Wake Up Dead Man’

A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of reform in society.

"It all came to a head in the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure, the case garnered widespread attention and scrutiny, setting the stage for what many consider to be one of the most significant legal battles of all time," the streamer said.

Maharaj is part of the multi-year creative partnership between Netflix and Yash Raj Films' digital arm YRF Entertainment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US