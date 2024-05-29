GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Netflix sets June 14 premiere of ‘Maharaj’, debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid

Siddharth P Malhotra has directed the film based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862

Published - May 29, 2024 01:25 pm IST

PTI
A poster for ‘Maharaj’

Maharaj, starring Junaid Khan, son of superstar Aamir Khan in his acting debut, will start streaming on Netflix from June 14.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the movie set in pre-independent India also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari in a special appearance.

Siddharth P Malhotra, known for the Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki, has directed Maharaj based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862.

According to a press release issued by Netflix on Wednesday, the film follows Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, who was a pioneering advocate for women's rights and social reform.

A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of reform in society.

"It all came to a head in the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure, the case garnered widespread attention and scrutiny, setting the stage for what many consider to be one of the most significant legal battles of all time," the streamer said.

Maharaj is part of the multi-year creative partnership between Netflix and Yash Raj Films' digital arm YRF Entertainment.

