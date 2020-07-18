Netflix reveals its most-watched films ever, ‘Extraction’ tops list

Streaming platform Netflix recently released a list of its 10-most streamed original movies to Bloomberg. The data is based on the number of accounts that hit play in the first four weeks of the title’s debut on the site.

Netflix’s highest-charting feature film for the quarter, according to its recent earnings report is Chris Hemsworth-starrer action drama Extraction. The movie, set in India and Bangladesh, revolves around the kidnapping and extraction of an Indian druglord’s child.

The film topped any Netflix feature to date with 99 million accounts watching at least two minutes in its first four weeks. It was followed by Sandra Bullock-starrer Bird Box with 89 million accounts watching the film.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s latest original action-thriller The Old Guard, about a covert group of immortal mercenaries led by Charlize Theron’s Andy, is also on track to break into the list eventually.

“The Old Guard’ is breaking records! The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first black female director on the list,” tweeted Netflix on Friday.

“The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks!,” Netflix continued in its tweet.

Here is the full list of most-watched Netflix original movies:

Extraction (99 million)

Bird Box (89 million)

Spenser Confidential (85 million)

6 Underground (83 million)

Murder Mystery (73 million)

The Irishman (64 million)

Triple Frontier (63 million)

The Wrong Missy (59 million)

The Platform (56 million)

The Perfect Date (48 million)

