Netflix reveals first look at Tom Hardy in ‘Havoc’ from ‘The Raid’ director Gareth Evans

The film features Hardy as Walker, a cop tasked with rescuing the nephew of a powerful mayor, set in a crumbling city riddled with corruption that pays homage to the Hong Kong cinema

Published - November 19, 2024 12:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Havoc’

A still from ‘Havoc’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has revealed the first look at Havoc, an action thriller starring Tom Hardy and directed by Gareth Evans, known for The Raid franchise. The film, which wrapped shooting in late 2021, is set for release in 2025 after an extended post-production process involving additional photography and scheduling challenges.

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ movie review: Tom Hardy packs double the charm in action-packed conclusion to jolly bromance

Havoc features Hardy as Walker, a cop tasked with rescuing the nephew of a powerful mayor, played by Forest Whitaker. Set in a crumbling city riddled with corruption, the story follows Walker’s perilous journey through chaos and violence. Director Gareth Evans promises a high-octane film that pays homage to the Hong Kong cinema that inspired him. “It’s a blistering, fast-paced action-thriller,” Evans told Empire, noting that the extra time in production helped refine the movie to its full potential.

For fans of Hardy, Havoc promises to deliver on both intense action and compelling character work. “With Tom, you get an intensely muscular central performance,” Evans said, highlighting the blend of physicality and emotional depth Hardy brings to the role.

The film marks a return to feature-length projects for Evans, who recently gained acclaim for the TV series Gangs of London.

English cinema / World cinema

