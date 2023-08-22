ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix renews Neeraj Pandey’s crime thriller series ‘Khakhee’ for Season 2

August 22, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

‘Khakhee: The Bihar Chapter’ was based on senior IPS officer Amit Lodha’s bestseller ‘Bihar Diaries’ and was co-directed by Bhav Dhulia

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Khakhee: The Bihar Chapter’ | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix today announced a creative partnership with Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Storytellers LLP, the digital content production arm of Friday Filmworks. Following the success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, the two companies will collaborate on multiple projects across films and series. The second season of Khakee will be the first series out of the deal.

The first collaboration between Netflix and Neeraj Pandey gave rise to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, a cop-criminal chase set against the backdrop of Bihar. The series was one of India’s Top 10 TV Shows for over five months and became one of longest trending shows on Netflix in India, according to Netflix.

Speaking about the partnership, Neeraj Pandey, said: “Working with Netflix has been a rewarding experience that has opened up boundless possibilities. Their passion for storytelling aligns well with my vision. I would like to thank our audiences for their support and for the success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. This propels us to work harder.”

