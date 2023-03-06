HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Netflix renews 'Class' for a second season

The young-adult series follows the journey of students at Hampton High, an elite school in Delhi and their dynamics

March 06, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Class’

A still from ‘Class’

Netflix on Monday announced that it has renewed "Class", the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish series "Elite", for a second season.

The young-adult series follows the journey of students at Hampton High, an elite school in Delhi and their dynamics when three scholarship students, from the other side of the track join the school. Worlds collide, conflicts brew, secrets deepen, and everyone is a suspect for murder.

ALSO READ
‘Class’ season one review: This Indian adaptation of ‘Elite’ is bogged down by its own ambitions

The series ruled the top stop in Netflix India's top 10 charts for five weeks straight and also entered the streamer's global top 10 list.

"Class" featured Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Cyaawal Singh, Chintan Rach, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw in leading roles.

"Miss Lovely" fame Ashim Ahluwalia served as the showrunner on the first season of the show. He also directed the series with Gul Dharmani and Kabir Mehta.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.