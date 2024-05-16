ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix renews '3 Body Problem' for additional episodes, series to end

Published - May 16, 2024 12:30 pm IST

The showrunners had previously hoped to adapt the three books in Cixin Liu’s trilogy for a total of four seasons

PTI

Netflix renews '3 Body Problem'

Netflix has greenlit additional episodes of sci-fi series 3 Body Problem to conclude the story, created, executive produced and written by David Benioff, D B Weiss and Alexander Woo.

'3 Body Problem' series review: Liu Cixin's hard science fiction epic gets the 'GoT' treatment

Based on the Hugo Award–winning Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, the first season of the show premiered on the streamer in March. Returning creators Benioff, Weiss, and Woo in a joint statement said they are looking forward to telling the story through to its “epic conclusion”. The showrunners had previously hoped to adapt the three books in Liu’s trilogy for a total of four seasons.

Three Body Problem has been renewed! We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion. Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!” the trio said in a statement shared on Netflix’s official X page.

Unlocking the '3 Body Problem': Interview with the creators of Netflix's sci-fi series 

“The extraordinary 3 Body Problem, brought to life with the deft hands of Benioff, Weiss and Woo, will soar to never-before-seen heights as they tackle the rest of the mind-blowing journey through Death’s End. Their brilliant vision as storytellers is matched by their amazing partnership — and, just like the fans, we can’t wait to see what they have in store,” added Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series at Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Game of Thrones creators have renewed their overall deal with the streamer to write, produce and direct new series and films. Besides the continuation of 3 Body Problem, the duo are working on Death by Lightning series.

Benedict Wong and Liam Cunningham on Netflix's '3 Body Problem'
