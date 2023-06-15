ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix plans second season of 'XO, Kitty' as branding ties pay off

June 15, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

The ‘XO, Kitty’ brand has a partnership with Sanrio, a Japanese entertainment company, and American fashion retailer Forever 21 for a clothing line

Reuters

A still from ‘XO Kitty’

The Netflix romantic comedy "XO, Kitty" is returning for a second season, becoming the streaming service's first television series to be spun-off from an original Netflix film, the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" movie trilogy. Netflix's "Bridgerton" Regency period drama series has also spawned a spin-off, the "Queen Charlotte" prequel which became one of the platform's most popular series after its debut in May.

ALSO READ
‘XO, Kitty’ series review: Candy floss rom-com isn’t good for your teeth, but still warms the heart 

The "To All the Boys" and "Bridgerton" franchises reflect Netflix's objective to expand brands to create content across film, television, games and consumer products, with greater diversity in casting.

"XO, Kitty" has a Korean lead character and "Queen Charlotte" features a Black actor in the title role.

As Netflix's growth has slowed, the service has begun developing franchises for more revenue from original programs. The 2016 science fiction series "Stranger Things" was its first successful entertainment franchise, with related merchandise and plans for a spin-off series and a stage play. "Bridgerton," adapted from Julia Quinn's book series, has inspired a merchandise line in partnership with tea retailer Republic of Tea that includes wedding products. A book inspired by the Queen Charlotte character, penned by Quinn and the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, cracked the New York Times bestseller list.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ series review: A wonderfully-bingeable prequel from Shonda Rhimes

Netflix also has live immersive experiences, including "The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience." The pop-up exhibition in different cities allows fans to experience the Regency London portrayed in the series.

The "XO, Kitty" brand has a partnership with Sanrio, a Japanese entertainment company, and American fashion retailer Forever 21 for a clothing line.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US