ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix orders fresh ‘One Piece’ anime after live-action hit

December 19, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

The new series will be independent of the existing Japanese anime but cover the same story from Eiichiro Oda’s manga classic

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘One Piece’ live-action series

Following the success of its live-action One Piece, Netflix has ordered a fresh anime adaptation of the classic Eiichiro Oda manga.

ALSO READ
Netflix renews 'One Piece' for Season 2

One Piece was adapted into a long-running anime series in the late 90s onwards by Japan’s Toei Animation. Now, Netflix has teamed with Oda, Toei Animation, manga publisher Shueisha and Fuji Television Network for a new remake of One Piece, Variety reported.

The new series will be independent of the existing Japanese anime but cover the same story. It is currently under production at WIT Studio.

Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a wildly popular manga and subsequent media franchise. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy made of rubber who sets sail to recover a mythical pirate treasure known as the ‘One Piece’. To fulfill his dream, Luffy assembles his own ragtag crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘One Piece’ series review: Smooth sailing live-action adaptation retains the charm of Straw Hat Pirates

The live-action version of One Piece stars Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy as Luffy. It has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US