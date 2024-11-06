GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Netflix offices raided by French and Dutch investigators in probe of suspected financial wrongdoing

Judicial officials say prosecutors and police investigators who specialize in fighting major fraud and corruption have raided Netflix offices in France and the Netherlands

Published - November 06, 2024 11:51 am IST

AP
Netflix logo is shown on one of their Hollywood buildings in Los Angeles, California

Netflix logo is shown on one of their Hollywood buildings in Los Angeles, California | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Prosecutors and police investigators who specialize in fighting fraud and corruption raided Netflix offices in France and the Netherlands on Tuesday, in a probe of suspected financial wrongdoing, judicial officials said.

David Fincher to helm English-language ‘Squid Game’ adaptation for Netflix

French and Dutch authorities have been working together for many months on the investigation centering on the suspected laundering of tax fraud and off-the-books work, said a judicial official in France who spoke on condition of anonymity because of French secrecy laws that apply to judicial probes.

French police investigators carried out searches of the streaming giant's French headquarters, the judicial official said. The investigators from a police brigade that specializes in major tax fraud, money laundering, corruption and white-collar financial crime were accompanied by officials from the French national prosecutors' office that also combats financial crimes, the official said.

Netflix India content head meets I&B Secretary over webseries ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’ row

“We are co-operating with the authorities in France, where Netflix is a significant contributor to the local economy — and we comply with the tax laws and regulations in all the countries in which we operate,” a Netflix spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The probe was opened in November 2022, the official said.

In the Netherlands, Dutch prosecutors also raided Netflix's European headquarters in Amsterdam. Emma Bosma, a spokesperson for the National Office for Serious Fraud, Environmental Crime and Asset Confiscation, said the raid was carried out at the request of French authorities.

Published - November 06, 2024 11:51 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.