Netflix new arrivals this week: ‘White Lines’, ‘The Love Birds’ and the ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ interactive special

New arrivals on the streaming platform this week sees the mastermind behind Money Heist, Álex Pina, team up with the producers of The Crown to bring White Lines that promises plenty of murder, sex, drugs and a madcap time.

Another of the highlights include romantic comedy-thriller The Lovebirds, which is directed by Michael Showalter, and stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae as a couple who get unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt reunion with interactive special Kimmy vs. The Reverend sees the whole cast turn up, with viewers able to control the outcome of the show, similar to Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch. Finally, legendary animation show Avatar: The Last Airbender comes to the platform, almost 12 years since its original last episode, but still revered as a masterclass in animation history.

Avail 15/05/2020

Magic for Humans: Season 3

He’s back to pull a rabbit out of a ... piñata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm.

Chichipatos

A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a drug boss disappear during a performance, but is then unable to make him reappear!

White Lines

When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance.

Dérapages

Unemployed and desperate to turn his life around, Alain Delambre is ready to do anything to secure a job at corporate giant Exxya.

Te quiero, imbécil

After he loses his girlfriend and his job on the same day, a man in his 30s sees his life turned upside down.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself.

Avail 16/05/2020

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina re-enters his life to get revenge.

Avail 18/05/2020

The Big Flower Fight

Teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers push their talents to the limit to create extravagant floral installations in this competition show.

Avail 19/05/2020

Sweet Magnolias

Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate — including three kids, a cheating husband and one unlikely suitor who has everyone in town talking.

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything.

Avail 20/05/2020

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Rebelión de los Godinez

When Omar's grandfather forces him to get a job at a tech company in Mexico City, he meets a quirky ensemble of nine-to-fivers ... and some nemeses.

Avail 22/05/2020

The Lovebirds

When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

History 101

Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.

Selling Sunset: Season 2

The reality series that follows LA's most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

The animated series returns for Season 2, with the entire gang transformed into cartoons.

Control Z

When a hacker begins releasing students' secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover his/her identity.

Coming soon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

One of the most successful animation series of all times comes to Netflix this week. The series follows the journey of 12-year-old Aang, and his friends Sokka, Katara, and later on Toph, in a battle to stop the Fire Nation’s war against the rest of the world. Hailed as a precedent in animation storytelling, the show, which ran from 2005 to 2008, enjoys massive fan following globally.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Kimmy may have landed her dream job but her story isn’t over yet as there’s one more adventure to be had in this interactive experience that lets you decide the fate of Kimmy, Titus, Daniel Radcliffe, and more.

The Wrong Missy

Lauren Lapkus gives a truly astounding comedic performance in this surprisingly sweet movie starring David Spade as a man who accidentally invites the worst blind date of his life to his company’s work retreat.