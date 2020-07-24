Netflix new arrivals this week: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2, ‘Get Even’ and more

Plenty of highlights for those who love teen dramas/ comedies this week as apart from Joey King’s The Kissing Booth 2, there is also the debut of British show Get Even, that follows four private school classmates who team up and work together to expose a string of injustices in their school and plan a secret act of skillful revenge. There is also chick flick Seriously Single, in which a commitment-craving social media expert can’t stop stalking her ex, while her free-living bestie urges her to embrace singlehood.

Fans of Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons will look forward to season 4 of the documentary, whereas new docu-drama The Speed Cubers puts the spotlight on two competitors (and friends) in the world of competitive speedcubing, solving Rubik’s cubes and other puzzles in the matter of seconds. Will their rivalry decimate their friendship?

However, the week’s biggest arrival is season 2 of superhero series The Umbrella Academy, with the finale last time around setting up a cliffhanger as the siblings were all set to jump through time to avoid an apocalypse. Will they succeed? Lots of questions persist.

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 24/07/2020

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

In this new singing contest, players face off on some of the biggest hits, and the jackpot of up to 30,000 euros grows every time they hit the right note.

Ofrenda a la tormenta

Amaia investigates several suspicious infant deaths and horrific rituals. Meanwhile, people around her risk grave danger. Part 3 in the Baztan Trilogy.

The Kissing Booth 2

In this sequel, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps and a new friendship that could change everything.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

When a musical dragon with a beautiful voice hypnotizes the dragons and people of Huttsgalor, the Rescue Riders have to find a way to break the spell.

Avail 26/07/2020

Good Girls: Season 3

Suburban mothers-turned-criminals Beth, Ruby and Annie return to face the consequences of last season’s hijinks.

Avail 28/07/2020

Last Chance U: Laney

After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018, the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove. Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up, powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks.

Avail 29/07/2020

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4

Journalist Raphael Rowe lives like an inmate while investigating dangerous prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius and Lesotho.

The Hater

A duplicitous young man finds success in the dark world of social media smear tactics — but his virtual vitriol soon has violent real-life consequences.

The Speed Cubers

Discover the special bond — and uncommon competitive spirit — shared by the world’s Rubik’s Cube-solving record breakers in this documentary.

Avail 30/07/2020

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

On their dying planet, the Autobots and Decepticons battle fiercely for control of the AllSpark in the Transformers universe’s origin story.

Avail 31/07/2020

Get Even

Four teen enemies band together to exact revenge on their bullies until they get blamed for a crime they didn’t commit. Will they get mad — or get even?

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

The super-powered Hargreeves siblings return for Season 2.

Vis a vis: El Oasis

After years of stealing jewelry, Zulema and Macarena recruit four other women for a final heist worth millions, to take place at a narco family wedding.

Seriously Single

Two besties with polar opposite views of men, sex and love navigate the complicated singles scene together in this romantic comedy.

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

In this animated adventure, brave hedgehog Latte sets out to retrieve a magic stone from a greedy bear king and restore water flow to the forest.