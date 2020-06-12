Netflix new arrivals this week: ‘The Sinner’, ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘The Woods’ and more

A number of mystery-thriller and detective shows, both old and new, dominate new arrivals on the platform this week. Popular mystery writer Harlan Coben’s The Woods gets a TV adaptation, which follows the story of a Warsaw prosecutor unable to get over the missing case of his sister, and finally finding a breakthrough decades later.

Bill Pullman’s now-iconic police detective Harry Ambrose returns in a new offering of The Sinner, while British Nordic-noir detective series Marcella also comes back for its third season.

Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods comes to the streaming platform in the wake of the #BlackLivesMatter protests happening across the U.S.A. Part-political commentary, part-buddy comedy, Lee’s first Netflix film follows a grouping of aging African American vets who return to Vietnam, in order to retrieve the body of their squad leader, along with the treasure they had secretly buried in the jungle during the War.

There is also a new season of Bill Burr’s smash-hit animated satire, the animated sitcom F is for Family, and second seasons of reality show Dating Around as well as comedy-drama The Politician.

Other highlights include dance movie Feel The Beat, a story of redemption in which a disgraced Broadway actor returns to her home and takes on a group of misfit dancers secure a win in a prestigious competition, a stand-up special from Swedish actress and comedian Mia Skäringer, and One-Way to Tomorrow, Netflix’s first original film from Turkey, chronicling story of two strangers who meet while traveling Ankara to Izmir.

Avail 12/06/2020

F is for Family: Season 4

While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink.

Dating Around: Season 2

Six new singles look for love — or something like it — in a series of back-to-back, real-life first dates in New Orleans. But who will each choose for a second date?

The Search

A child vanishes into thin air from a cachet neighbourhood in Mexico City, unravelling family secrets and revealing how power works among the privileged.

The Woods

A Warsaw prosecutor’s hopes rise when a body is found and linked to his sister’s disappearance 25 years earlier. Adapted from the Harlan Coben novel.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

It’ll take brawn — and brains — to rescue Lio and beat Scarlemagne, so Kipo sets out to master her powers and dig into the origins of her world.

Da 5 Bloods

Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

Two young Pokémon trainers become research fellows at a renowned Pokémon Laboratory, stepping into a world of adventures with their Pokémon friends.

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Koy celebrates his heritage by telling jokes about life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila.

Avail 14/06/2020

Marcella: Season 3

Eighteen months later, Marcella is living under a new identity in Belfast, where she’s infiltrated a crime family as a deep undercover operative.

Avail 17/06/2020

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

The series about a hilarious high school teacher trying to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students returns for Part 2.

No More F*cks To Give

A stand-up special from Swedish actress and comedian Mia Skäringer.

Avail 18/06/2020

The Order: Season 2

At Belgrave University, the bad blood between werewolves and magicians reaches a breaking point — until a greater evil threatens to destroy them all.

A Whisker Away

In Studio Colorido’s second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat.

Avail 19/06/2020

The Sinner: Jamie

Detective Harry Ambrose investigates a grisly car crash that leads to one of the most complicated and dangerous cases of his career.

Floor Is Lava

Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

The Politician: Season 2

Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win.

Girls from Ipanema

As Malu and the ladies move on from their recent tragedy, they take on career challenges, new love possibilities and confront injustices with bravery.

Wasp Network

Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.

One-Way to Tomorrow

Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent — and unexpectedly intertwined — romantic pasts.

Lost Bullet

A convicted car mechanic is recruited to work for the cops, pimping police vehicles for high-speed chases. But danger will follow him fast.

8

After inheriting his estranged father’s countryside home, a man hires a mysterious farmhand with a demonic secret that draws his family closer to death.

Babies: Part 2

As babies make sense of a brand-new world, breakthrough research details how they are already equipped to handle the complexities of human life.

Father Soldier Son

When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy.

Feel the Beat

After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition.

Rhyme Time Town

Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters.