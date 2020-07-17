Netflix new arrivals this week: ‘The Kissing Booth 2’, ‘Street Food: Latin America’ and more

Netflix this week sees stars Joey King and Joel Courtney return to reprise their popular roles in The Kissing Booth 2, in which after a romantic summer together, Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. In Brazilian teen drama Boca a Boca, teenagers panic when they’re threatened by the outbreak of a contagious infection transmitted by kissing, while Polish crime thriller Signs is a slow-burn investigation behind a murder.

Three-part docuseries Fear City: New York vs The Mafia from award-winning documentarian Sam Hobkinson, will look at the golden age of the mafia in NYC, while food-travel show Street Food: Latin America and stand-up comic Jack Whitehall’s latest presentation I’m Only Joking will offer more pleasant viewing.

Here is the full list of titles coming this week:

Avail 17/07/2020

Cursed

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (played by Katherine Langford), a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

In a Brazilian cattle-ranching town, adolescents panic when they’re threatened by the outbreak of a contagious infection transmitted by kissing.

Avail 20/07/2020

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

On the heels of the Fall Ball, Ashley continues her California adventure — and explores the thrills and spills of teen romance.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Avail 21/07/2020

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

Award-winning actor, comedian, and presenter Jack Whitehall is back with more hilarious quips and shocking stories in his second Netflix original comedy special, Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

As Moritz and the MyDrugs crew ramp up their hustle, the online drug shop grows more successful — and even more dangerous.

Street Food: Latin America

The newest installment will travel to six countries in Latin America and explore the vibrant street food culture of Oaxaca, Mexico; Salvador, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; Bogota, Colombia; and La Paz, Bolivia.

Avail 22/07/2020

Signs

When a young woman’s murder shows similarities to a decade-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating an Owl Mountain town.

Norsemen: Season 3

This season of the Norwegian Viking comedy goes back in time to tell the story that led to Season 1. Don’t worry, there is still plenty of pillaging and plundering.

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

This docuseries chronicles how the feds took down the five mafia empires of New York City at the height of their powers during the 1980s.

Avail 23/07/2020

The Larva Island Movie

The island adventures of silly larva buddies Yellow and Red get a feature-length treatment, taking their slapstick fun to the next level.

Avail 24/07/2020

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

In this new singing contest, players face off on some of the biggest hits, and the jackpot of up to 30,000 euros grows every time they hit the right note.

Ofrenda a la tormenta

Amaia investigates several suspicious infant deaths and horrific rituals. Meanwhile, people around her risk grave danger. Part 3 in the Baztan Trilogy.

The Kissing Booth 2

In this sequel, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps and a new friendship that could change everything.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

When a musical dragon with a beautiful voice hypnotizes the dragons and people of Huttsgalor, the Rescue Riders have to find a way to break the spell.