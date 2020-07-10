Netflix new arrivals this week: ‘Indian Matchmaking’, ‘Cursed’ and more

Highlights on Netflix this week include reality show Indian Matchmaking featuring Sima Taparia, an matchmaker, who will work with young prospective pairs (and their parents) in the India and US, to guide them towards wedlock. The series will take an intimate look into the traditional custom of arranged marriage in India, with all its drama, thrills and spills.

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford returns in Cursed, a fantasy drama series, based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. Described as a coming-of-age story with themes relevant to our own time, the show will hope to replicate the success of other fantasy series like The Witcher.

Brad Pitt’s sports drama Moneyball, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s heartbreaking musical romance A Star Is Born, and one for Potter fans: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald, are among the movie titles arriving this week as well.

Here is the full list of titles:

Avail 10/07/2020

O Crush Perfeito

In this reality show, six singles meet five different blind dates at trendy hot spots in São Paulo. Who will they choose for a second date?

The Twelve

Twelve ordinary citizens on jury duty must decide the fate of a respected headmistress accused of two murders.

The Old Guard

Led by a warrior named Andy, a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries.

Hello Ninja: Season 3

In their third season, the adventure-loving ninjas learn new katas, meet Wesley’s cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan’s hometown of Osaka, Japan.

The Claudia Kishi Club

Asian American creatives pay passionate tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting Baby-Sitters Club character in this heartfelt documentary short.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Best friends George and Harold — along with their classmates and tyrannical principal — are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.

Avail 11/07/2020

A Star is Born

When an aspiring singer develops a passionate relationship with a seasoned musician, her career begins to soar as his vices trigger a downward spiral.

Avail 13/07/2020

Cinderela Pop

Fiercely independent and disillusioned with love, a teen DJ is determined to chart her own path, till a pop heartthrob falls for her awesome mix.

Avail 14/07/2020

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

Urzila Carlson keeps the laughs coming with thoughts on “The Biggest Loser,” sex tapes and boxed wine in a stand-up special from Melbourne, Australia.

On est ensemble

Activists around the world fight injustice and drive social change in this documentary that follows their participation in the music video “Solidarité.”

The Business of Drugs

To detail how drugs push people into risky — even deadly — behaviours, a former CIA officer investigates the economics of six illicit substances.

Avail 15/07/2020

Dark Desire

Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.

Skin Decision: Before and After

Plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and skin-care expert Nurse Jamie use the latest procedures to transform clients and bring out their best selves.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald

As the dark wizard Grindelwald gains ground, Dumbledore enlists Newt Scamander to locate a teenager whose mysterious affliction might turn the tide.

Gli Infedeli

From campy lies to sexy surprises, this collection of vignettes captures the follies of several men as they fumble with fidelity and relationships.

Avail 16/07/2020

Indian Matchmaking

What happens when you’re ready to meet someone but the dating apps feel superficial and aren’t yielding the desired results? Meet the single millennials who have decided that it’s time to revisit methods from the past and look to the experts.

Elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia learns about her clients with painstaking precision — from interests and ambitions to in-depth astrological readings — as she guides them towards their perfect match.

From Houston to Chicago to Mumbai, these young singles go on sometimes fun, sometimes awkward first dates — often with their family in tow — to discover whether these good-on-paper matches can turn into a love that lasts a lifetime.

Fatal Affair

Ellie tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus after a brief encounter with an old friend, David, only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized.

Moneyball

This drama follows the true story of a former jock turned general manager who uses unusual methods to bring the best players to the Oakland A’s.

MILF (FR)

Three best friends in their 40s start relationships with younger men while on vacation.

Avail 17/07/2020

Cursed

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (played by Katherine Langford), a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

In a Brazilian cattle-ranching town, adolescents panic when they’re threatened by the outbreak of a contagious infection transmitted by kissing.