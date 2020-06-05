Netflix new arrivals this week: ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘F is for Family’, ‘13 Reasons Why’ and more

This week on Netflix sees the return of two favourites in their fourth seasons: American teen drama 13 Reasons Why and Bill Burr’s dark satire, the animated sitcom F is for Family.

But the biggest highlight is undoubtedly Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, that releases in the wake of the #BlackLivesMatter protests happening across the U.S.A today. Part political commentary, part buddy comedy, Lee’s first Netflix film follows a grouping of aging African American vets who return to Vietnam, in order to retrieve the body of their squad leader, as well as the treasure they had secretly buried in the jungle during the War.

The filmmaker’s television series She’s Gotta Have it, inspired by his movie of the same name, is also streaming on the platform.

For Indian viewers, Axone, that follows a day in the life of a group of Northeasterners in Delhi through a wedding, finally comes to streaming.

Other notable arrivals include zombie horror Reality Z, the second season of Dating Around, and mystery-thriller The Woods, which is adapted from the popular Harlan Coben novel.

Here is the full list of titles coming to the platform this week:

All titles and dates are subject to change.

Avail 05/06/2020

13 Reasons Why: Season 4

Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.

Queer Eye: Season 5

The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

The Last Days of American Crime

A bank robber joins a plot to commit one final, historic heist before the government turns on a mind-altering signal that will end all criminal behavior.

Perdida

An emotional thriller series that explores the disappearance of a child.

Avail 10/06/2020

Reality Z

With Rio de Janeiro under a zombie attack, contestants on a reality show shelter in TV studio, where they must deal with more than flesh-eating hordes.

Lenox Hill

An intimate look at the lives of four doctors —two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Avail 12/06/2020

F is for Family: Season 4

While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink.

Dating Around: Season 2

Six new singles look for love — or something like it — in a series of back-to-back, real-life first dates in New Orleans. But who will each choose for a second date?

Da 5 Bloods

Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Axone

Northeastern filmmaker Nicholas Kharkongor’s Axone is a satire that follows a day in the life of Northeasterners from South Delhi’s Humanyunpur, who decide to surprise their friend at her wedding with a dish of pork cooked with axone. Hilarity ensues, along with social commentary on cultural stereotypes in the country, and a clash between landlord and tenant.

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Koy celebrates his heritage by telling jokes about life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

It’ll take brawn — and brains — to rescue Lio and beat Scarlemagne, so Kipo sets out to master her powers and dig into the origins of her world.

The Search

A child vanishes into thin air from a cachet neighbourhood in Mexico City, unravelling family secrets and revealing how power works among the privileged.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

Two young Pokémon trainers become research fellows at a renowned Pokémon Laboratory, stepping into a world of adventures with their Pokémon friends.

The Woods

A Warsaw prosecutor’s hopes rise when a body is found and linked to his sister’s disappearance 25 years earlier. Adapted from the Harlan Coben novel.

Now Streaming

She’s Gotta Have It (Season 1 and 2)

Filmmaker Spike Lee revisits his first feature film with this Netflix original series that has the same title. The show follows Brooklyn-based artist Nola Darling, who struggles to balance her dreams while finding time to manage her friends, relationships and job. Lee also serves as the director and executive producer alongside wife Tonya Lewis Lee.

Noblemen

Directed by Vandana Kataria, this Indian-English film follows the story of a 15-year-old boy, facing the many challenges of his adolescent years, terrorised by a gang of bullies in a elite boarding school in India.