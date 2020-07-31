Netflix new arrivals this week: ‘Berlin, Berlin’, ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ and more

New arrivals on Netflix: ‘Berlin, Berlin’ and ‘Raat Akeli Hai’

31 July 2020 13:19 IST

There’s much to look forward to for Indian viewers on the platform in the month of August

The month of August brings with it plenty of exciting news for Indian users as apart from Raat Akeli Hai that drops this week, the likes of Class of ‘83, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as well as Masaba Masaba are all set to release on the platform later in the month.

Other highlights this week include teen revenge drama Get Even, documentary Connected in which science journalist Latif Nasser investigates the intricate ways in which we are connected to each other, and the interactive Kimmy Schmidt special that finally comes to Indian viewers.

Dance drama Work It and Berlin, Berlin which is the cinematic sequel to the hit TV series are some of the other titles to watch out for.

Avail 31/07/2020

Get Even

Four teen enemies band together to exact revenge on their bullies until they get blamed for a crime they didn’t commit. Will they get mad — or get even?

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

The super-powered Hargreeves siblings return for Season 2.

Raat Akeli Hai

When a newly married landlord is murdered, a misfit cop’s investigation is complicated by the victim’s secretive family and his own conflicted heart

Vis a vis: El Oasis

After years of stealing jewelry, Zulema and Macarena recruit four other women for a final heist worth millions, to take place at a narco family wedding.

Seriously Single

Two besties with polar opposite views of men, sex and love navigate the complicated singles scene together in this romantic comedy.

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

In this animated adventure, brave hedgehog Latte sets out to retrieve a magic stone from a greedy bear king and restore water flow to the forest.

Avail 01/08/2020

Super Monsters: The New Class

New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami and Zane!

Avail 02/08/2020

Connected

Science journalist Latif Nasser investigates the fascinating and intricate ways that we are connected to each other, the world and the universe at large.

Avail 03/08/2020

Immigration Nation

This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.

Avail 04/08/2020

Mundo Mistério

Factual television series which explores topics related to science and history, hosted by Felipe Castanhari.

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

Filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Cory’s spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

Avail 05/08/2020

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

It’s an interactive Kimmy special! Kimmy’s getting married, but first she has to foil the Reverend’s evil plot. It’s your move: What should she do next?

World’s Most Wanted

Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted.

Anelka : L’Incompris

Intolerable, incomparable or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka’s controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary.

Avail 06/08/2020

The Rain: Season 3

Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity.

Avail 07/08/2020

High Seas: Season 3

When the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico, Eva joins a mission to root out a scientist harboring a fatal virus on board.

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup.

Sing On! Germany

In this karaoke competition hosted by Palina Rojinski, contestants must hit the right note for a chance to win up to 30,000 euros.

Tiny Creatures

Little animals embark on big adventures across the U.S. in a dramatic nature series that explores their hidden worlds and epic survival stories. Narrated by Mike Colter.

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The fondant flows and frosting fiascos abound as home bakers try to re-create cakes shaped like armadillos, aliens and Elvis for a tasty cash prize.

Work It

When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Word Party Songs

Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colorful collection of music videos.

Berlin, Berlin

In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans.

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!

Coming in August

Class of ‘83

A hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in return by training five lethal assassin policemen. But, like all good plans, it only works for a while until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn his own house down.

Masaba Masaba

This scripted series based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta’s life follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. An inspirational, joyous celebration of her life, this fun series will be packed with tongue-in-cheek humour, enacted by the mother-daughter duo, Masaba, and Neena Gupta themselves. The genre-bending series is written and directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi’s Viniyard Films.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena makes history in her journey from aspiring aviator to India’s first female combat pilot in the Kargil War.