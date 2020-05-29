Netflix new arrivals: ‘Space Force’, Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Choked’, ‘Dark’ Season 3 and more

New arrivals in the last week of May and first week of June on the streaming platform is headlined by Space Force. A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces, and is tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon! From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels of The Office.

Anurag Kashyap’s Choked and Kenny Sebastian’s stand-up special provide more binge-worthy content for viewers in India, along with Spelling The Dream: a film that chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian-American students as they compete to realise their dream of winning the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Later in June comes the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why, Spike Lee’s Netflix film Da 5 Bloods starring Chadwick Boseman and finally, season 3 of Dark, the mind-bending saga, considered to be one of the greatest sci-fi shows in history, that follows the time-traveling mystery and adventures of the residents in the German town of Winden.

Avail 29/05/2020

Space Force

A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military. From Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

“Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal continues to travel the globe, sampling different cuisines and cultures. New episodes follow Phil as he travels to Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago and London.

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person In The Room

From looking at the important people in his life differently to talking about animals, birds and why the world being lazy around him is getting to him, Kenny brings a new brand of quirky and weird to the table with this special.

Avail 02/06/2020

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They’ve got a houseful of hands to help.

True: Rainbow Rescue

True and Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow to bring back Dillydally — a brave explorer who’s the Rainbow King’s best friend!

Avail 03/06/2020

Spelling the Dream

An Indian-American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight, making the trend one of the longest in sports history. Spelling The Dream chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian-American students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament. With fascinating perspectives from CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Fareed Zakaria, comedian Hari Kondabolu, ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi, 1999 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner, Nupur Lala, and others, the film explores the reasons behind this incredible winning streak and what it means for the community.

Avail 04/06/2020

Hospital Playlist

Every day is extraordinary for five doctors and their patients inside a hospital, where birth, death and everything in between coexist.

M’entends-tu?

Three friends in a low-income neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they grapple with bad boyfriends and their dysfunctional families.

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen.

Avail 05/06/2020

Choked

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in lead roles, showcases the daily struggles of a strong-headed middle-class woman balancing work and home, and how life surprises her with an influx of cash, at the most unexpected time and place! The film is directed and produced by Anurag Kashyap, with Dhruv Jagasia as the co-producer.

Perdida

An emotional thriller series that explores the disappearance of a child.

13 Reasons Why: Season 4

Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.

Queer Eye: Season 5

The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

Coming soon

Dark: Season 3

The time-twisting madness reaches its conclusion in a strange new world, where some things are quite familiar - and others are disturbingly not.

Da 5 Bloods

From Academy Award winner Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods is the story of four African-American Vets who return to Vietnam. The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock, Jr.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world’s biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star.

The Politician: Season 2

Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win.