Netflix new arrivals: ‘Hollywood’, ‘The Eddy’, ‘Dead To Me’ Season 2

The first week of May on Netflix India brings with it a slew of fresh arrivals, headlined by two biggies: Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood and Damien Chazelle’s The Eddy.

The former is a miniseries about the lives of several aspiring starlets and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood, during the ‘Golden Age’ and examines race, sexuality and culture in the era. It also stars a promising ensemble cast of actors such as David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Holland Taylor, Samara Weaving and Jim Parsons, among others.

Meanwhile, The Eddy is created and written by Jack Thorne, with Oscar-winning Whiplash and La La Land director Damien Chazelle helming the first two in the eight-episode limited series. The show is about the formation of an upcoming band at a struggling Parisian nightclub, that plays alongside a emotional father-daughter reunion.

Other highlights of the week include Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi thriller Into The Night, queer romcom The Half Of It, and the second season of dark comedy Dead To Me starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

Hollywood

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

The Half Of It

Shy, straight-A student Ellie helps sweet jock Paul woo his crush. But their unlikely friendship grows complicated when Ellie falls for the same girl.

Casi feliz

Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids.

Into the Night

When the sun suddenly starts killing everything in its path, passengers on an overnight flight from Brussels attempt to survive by any means necessary.

All Day and a Night

While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.

Mrs. Serial Killer

When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when “The Chrissy” catches on, his sister gets all of the attention!

Avail 05/05/2020

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy.

Avail 06/05/2020

Workin’ Moms: Season 4

Big changes are in the air as the moms stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses — and more importantly, themselves.

Avail 07/05/2020

Scissor Seven: Season 2

Hairdresser by day, freelance hit man by night. The series about an underpaid, scissor-wielding assassin who’s not quite cut out for the job returns for Season 2.

Avail 08/05/2020

The Eddy

Set in the vibrant multicultural neighbourhoods of modern-day Paris, this series tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them.

Valeria

A writer in a creative and marital crisis finds refuge and support in her three best friends. Based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent.

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2

The experts continue on their international restaurant rescue mission. With a little encouragement and a lot of overhaul, miracles can happen.

Dead to Me: Season 2

Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, Jen and Judy struggle to hide a dark secret. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, the stakes have never been higher.

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2

Life motors on as Mike and the gang restore a slew of classics, including some good ole Detroit muscle. Also, Avery takes on a new role at the shop.

18 regali

A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 sentimental gifts for her unborn daughter to receive every birthday until she reaches womanhood.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

This fun, silly series teaches preschoolers about the mechanical world and how things work. Based on Chris Monroe’s picture book series.

The Hollow: Season 2

After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, friends Adam, Mira and Kai must face their fears and tackle even bigger challenges together.