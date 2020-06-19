Netflix new arrivals: ‘Bulbbul’, ‘Feel The Beat’ and more

New on Netflix this week: ‘Feel the Beat’ and ‘Bulbbul’

19 June 2020 12:36 IST

Father’s Day specials, Anushka Sharma’s latest production and returning seasons of fan favourites come to the platform this week

Highlights on the platform this coming week include Anushka Sharma’s next production Bulbbul, directed by Anvita Dutt. The horror-fantasy that deals with societal issues like child marriage features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in lead roles, and is set to release on June 24.

Thriller-drama Wasp Network, which is the story of Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s, feel-good dance drama Feel The Beat, the story of a Broadway dancer coaching a squad of young misfits for a big competition, and Jitendra Kumar’s small-town romance Chaman Bahar also arrive, along with new seasons of The Politician and The Sinner.

Tear-jerker Father Soldier Son comes in time for Father’s Day this year, as well as the latest in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible franchise - Fallout - sees him slip into Ethan Hunt’s shoes again.

Here is the full list of new titles available this week:

Avail 19/06/2020

The Sinner: Jamie

Detective Harry Ambrose investigates a grisly car crash that leads to one of the most complicated and dangerous cases of his career.

Wasp Network

Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.

Floor Is Lava

Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

Girls from Ipanema

As Malu and the ladies move on from their recent tragedy, they take on career challenges, new love possibilities and confront injustices with bravery.

The Politician: Season 2

Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win.

Lost Bullet

A convicted car mechanic is recruited to work for the cops, pimping police vehicles for high-speed chases. But danger will follow him fast.

8

After inheriting his estranged father’s countryside home, a man hires a mysterious farmhand with a demonic secret that draws his family closer to death.

Chaman Bahar

Starring Jitendra Kumar of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan fame, this is the story of a small town panwalla who falls for a schoolgirl who lives opposite his shop. Without even meeting her, his tale of unrequited love takes him through a gamut of emotions.

Babies: Part 2

As babies make sense of a brand-new world, breakthrough research details how they are already equipped to handle the complexities of human life.

Father Soldier Son

When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy.

Feel the Beat

After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition.

Rhyme Time Town

Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters.

One-Way to Tomorrow

Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent — and unexpectedly intertwined — romantic pasts.

Avail 20/06/2020

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

In this romantic drama, a health care worker and an author suffering from an antisocial personality disorder end up healing each other’s emotional and psychological wounds.

Mission Impossible: Fallout

As a group of terrorists plan to detonate three plutonium cores for a nuclear attack on different cities, Tom Hunt’s Ethan Hunt must use all his considerable skills and that of his team to stop the disaster.

Avail 23/06/2020

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

A stand-up special from American comedian Eric Andre.

Avail 24/06/2020

Crazy Delicious

Using ingredients from a magical edible forest, amateur chefs must prepare inventive and delicious creations to impress three mighty food judges.

Nobody Knows I’m here

Memo Garrido was a child artist in the Latin music industry in the early 90’s. Decades later, he lives in seclusion in southern Chile practically cut off from the world. The unexpected appearance of Marta changes his world forever and forces him to face the confusing incident that destroyed his career.

Athlete A

Follow the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse and hear from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols.

Bulbbul

A child bride grows up to be an enigmatic woman presiding over her household, harbouring a painful past as supernatural murders of men plaguing her village.

Avail 26/06/2020

Amar y vivir

After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world’s biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star.

Home Game

From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.