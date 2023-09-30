Netflix mails its last DVD, a copy of the Coen Brothers’ ‘True Grit’

The streaming giant Netflix has confirmed via a blog post that it has shipped its final DVD, thereby ending its DVD-by-mail business operations.
The post states how they started the service back in 1998 with a copy of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice and the final copy to be sent out was that of Joel and Ethan Coen’s 2010 film True Grit.
According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix’s DVD business had over $1 billion in revenue (about a third of Netflix’s total revenues) back in 2012 but in 2022, its revenues had fallen to $146 million, and it was reportedly inching toward breakeven.
This update comes after Netflix announced it would shut down its DVD business in April. The streaming giant has also released a new video to share the news which ends with a “Thanks for watching” slate. Watch the video here...
