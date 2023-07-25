ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix launches My Netflix for viewers to choose saved content

July 25, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

Netflix has introduced My Netflix, a personalized one-stop hub for viewers with easy shortcuts to help them choose what to watch

The Hindu Bureau

Netflix logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Netflix has introduced a new feature called My Netflix, a one-stop shop tailored to viewers with easy shortcuts to help them choose what they want to watch.

In this new dedicated space on iOS and Android globally, viewers can see their downloads (for example, Quarterback episodes for that long flight), TV series and movies they gave a thumbs up to, shows and films they have saved to My List, trailers they have watched, reminders they have set, whatever they are in the middle of watching, what they have recently watched, and more.

If you are on the move with your phone, go directly to My Netflix, where you can quickly choose something you’ve saved or downloaded to watch, said a statement from the official press release of Netflix. You can still visit your Home tab and other sections of the app to discover Netflix’s full catalogue of series and films, the release added.

The more people interact with and tell Netflix what they like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more they will see on the My Netflix tab. The feature is available early August.

