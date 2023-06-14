Netflix launches its first pop-up restaurant

June 14, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

Netflix is set to open its first pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles later this month. Called the Netflix Bites, the restaurant is located at Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles at 115 S. Fairfax Ave. Fans of Netflix’s culinary shows can taste some of their most-liked one-screen dishes at the restaurant.

The dining experience will feature some of the well known chefs, including Curtis Stone from Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and Ann Kim from Chef’s Table: Pizza, starting June 30. Netflix’s mixologists from Drink Masters will put together custom cocktails while the participating chefs will prepare a special menu.

Netflix Bites is part of the streaming service’s latest move into live experiences, which includes Queen’s Ball, inspired by Bridgerton and a pop-up retail store at The Grove shopping mall. The restaurant will welcome guests from 5-10 pm seven days a week.

