Movies

Netflix is releasing a new CGI ‘Pokemon’ movie in February

The whole gang’s back in ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution’!

The whole gang’s back in ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution’!  

more-in

Titled ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution’, the film is a remake of 1998’s ‘Pokemon: The First Movie’

A new Pokemon movie is coming to Netflix!

But no, it doesn’t take after the super-realistic style of animation that made Ryan Reynolds’ Detective Pikachu such a big hit internationally. Rather, it’s a remake of 1998’s cartoon film Pokemon: The First Movie, and has been titled Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, and follows a completely CGI style of animation.

 

The story will trace Ash, Pikachu and his friends and other Pokemon take on the all-powerful Mewtwo (a man-made Pokemon) and its army of clones, who are seeking revenge. The film released in Japan last year, but wil be available for English-speaking audiences only now.

A new trailer shows the difference in animation styles between the Detective Pikachu movie and the new Mewtwo Strikes Back offering. However, fans of the franchise are stilll excited as the footage shows several favourite characters like Team Rocket, Brock and Misty along with Ash and his loyal companions.

The film will be available on Pokémon Day, February 27, on Netflix.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
English cinema
television
cartoons and animation
cartoon & animation
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 1:53:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/netflix-is-releasing-a-new-cgi-pokemon-movie-in-february/article30623305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY