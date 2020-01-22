Netflix is releasing a new CGI ‘Pokemon’ movie in February

A new Pokemon movie is coming to Netflix!

But no, it doesn’t take after the super-realistic style of animation that made Ryan Reynolds’ Detective Pikachu such a big hit internationally. Rather, it’s a remake of 1998’s cartoon film Pokemon: The First Movie, and has been titled Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, and follows a completely CGI style of animation.

The story will trace Ash, Pikachu and his friends and other Pokemon take on the all-powerful Mewtwo (a man-made Pokemon) and its army of clones, who are seeking revenge. The film released in Japan last year, but wil be available for English-speaking audiences only now.

A new trailer shows the difference in animation styles between the Detective Pikachu movie and the new Mewtwo Strikes Back offering. However, fans of the franchise are stilll excited as the footage shows several favourite characters like Team Rocket, Brock and Misty along with Ash and his loyal companions.

The film will be available on Pokémon Day, February 27, on Netflix.